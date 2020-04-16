IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Little’s statewide stay‐home order was updated and extended through April 30 on Wednesday.

You can view the amended order HERE.

The changes that were made from the original order include:

Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.

“Non‐essential” facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailing services or delivery services only.

In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:

Have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons

Provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons

Offer curbside and pickup delivery

Limit the number of people in business at a time

Direct flow of people in operation.

This, of course, may not occur if there is an upward trend of COVID‐19 cases between now and April 30.

This excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).

As with the original stay‐home order, if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead.

In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.

The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19.

The order will be reevaluated on April 30.