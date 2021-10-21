Idaho Falls (KID) – KID News Radio held a forum for Idaho Falls City Council candidates on Wednesday, October 20th during the Steph Lucas Show from 4-6pm.

The 4:00 hour was for three challengers – Rob Thompson, Sandra Hokanson, and Kari Caldwell – to answer questions submitted by listeners. The 5:00 was a chance for Idaho Falls City Council incumbents – Jim Freeman, Lisa Burtenshaw, and Jim Francis – to answer the same questions.

Rob Thompson is challenging incumbent Jim Francis. Incumbent Lisa Burtenshaw is being challenged by Sandra Hokanson. Kari Caldwell is challenging incumbent Jim Freeman. The election takes place November 2. Below is a link to the forums on Steph Lucas Show:

Hour 1

Hour 2