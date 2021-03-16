The Idaho House of Representatives

House Bill 281 and 339

Idaho House Floor

Today on the House Floor, House Bill 303 passed 47-21. The piece of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston , to my understanding would allow seniors with household incomes of up to $50,000 a year to apply to have the state pay their property taxes in full until they die or sell the home.

Commentary:

On the floor this morning, Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star suspended House rules and took up eight bills that were on its 2nd Reading Calendar such as House Bill 291, 316, and 292.

Today our Legislators voted 52-14 in support of House Bill 291 , sponsored by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa . This legislation would create a “business Bill of Rights” which would provide clarification and certainty for business owners during emergency declarations that their business may remain open and their license will not be threatened. This bill will now head to the Senate for a potential committee hearing.

House Bill 316 This piece of legislation passed House Floor 66-2. House Bill 316 , sponsored by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa , would limit who can be eligible for the county medically indigent program and state Catastrophic Health Care fund by preventing anyone who qualifies for Medicaid or insurance from receiving assistance through the programs. The bill could save $12 million a year and they would take over funding of public health districts. Under this legislation, Public Health Districts would no longer receive their annual appropriation of state general funds, which is currently $9.8 million.

This piece of legislation sponsored by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa , would change Idaho law to provide certain exemptions regarding electrical contractors and journeymen by providing for preemption of local jurisdictions and the state fire marshal as to such exemptions. This bill passed the House floor, 62-5

The Idaho Senate

This piece of legislation has been held in the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian made a motion to send this piece of legislation to the floor with the Do Pass recommendation. however, the motion failed. This bill, sponsored by Representative Codi Galloway, R-Bosie, would encourage schools to open for full-time in-person learning. If the school chooses not to open, this bill would allow a parent or guardian to withdraw their child from the school, receive prorated payment, and use it for their child’s education expense.

This piece of legislation was supposed to have a hearing in the Senate Education Committee today. However, the Senators were not able to get to this piece of legislation because they needed to return to the floor at 4 pm.

This bill requires that parents must opt their children into any instruction regarding human sexuality. Parents/Guardians would be given descriptions of the specific educational material before opting for their child or choosing to excuse their child, from the human sexuality instruction.

Bills Signed by the Governor

Today the Governor signed House Bill 205 into law. This bill is a supplement appropriation bill that would invest $964,000 into Idaho’s Law Enforcement.

This bill will provide them with New rifles with suppressors for ISP troopers new jackets for ISP troopers, new laser safety glasses, new body cameras for ISP detectives and ISP troopers new non-lethal-force riot batons, resident housing for theVictor/Driggs patrol resident trooper’s area of responsibility (which includes Teton County and parts of Fremont and Bonneville Counties), and new money counters.