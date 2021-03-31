The Idaho House and Senate are still in recess till April 6 due to COVID-19 concerns. However, that doesn’t mean that work at that Capitol has come to a complete halt.

During the 2 week recess, Governor Brad Little has been hard at work signing important legislation that has already cleared both chambers. He has been mostly signing appropriation bills; however, there is some important legislation that is important to note that we wanted to bring to Idahoan’s attention. Including the Governor’s first veto of 2021.

This law would have changed existing law to revise the responsibilities of the state tax commissioners. Specifically, this legislation would have changed the law to require commissioners’ approval when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions.

The Governor vetoed it because he felt like it added more red tape to the Idaho code. However, some elected officials have brought the concern that they feel like this bill would have created more transparency and accountability with the tax commission.

Commentary: When a bill is veto or signed the Governor would like to make comment regarding his decision, he drafts what is known as a transmittal letter. To read the Governor’s official transmitted for House Bill 214, click When a bill is veto or signed the Governor would like to make comment regarding his decision, he drafts what is known as a transmittal letter. To read the Governor’s official transmitted for House Bill 214, click here