Kidnapping of Phoenix girl, 11, scuttled by witness with handgun: report

An attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old Phoenix girl on the way to school was scuttled when a witness intervened, knocked down the suspect and threatened him with a handgun, police said in a Monday report.

The unidentified suspect allegedly grabbed the girl as she walked, took her arm and placed it behind her back and then covered her face with his own arm in an April 3 incident.

Noting the situation, a witness reportedly knocked the man to the ground and told him to leave the girl alone. He then pointed the gun at the suspect and demanded he leave, Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix police said, according to Fox 10.

A name and photo of the man in question was not immediately released. He was described as a black man with green eyes and a stud nose ring, sporting a black hooded sweatshirt.

A request for comment from the Phoenix police department was not immediately returned.