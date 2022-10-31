REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Kidsburg is now open for its winter season of fun inviting kids to learn while they play. It all kicked off Monday by inviting Rexburg’s kids to come and enjoy the facility while having a Halloween party.

Kids came in their costumes and collected candy. Lindsay Terry says her kids look forward to this Halloween party every year.

“We come every year. I think this is our third or fourth year to come. And my kids love it. They look forward to it every year.”

She says her kids love to dress up and be doctors and other heroes from the community.

“They love to play dress up. And so where we get to be a grocery worker and doctors and fire firefighters, it’s just the best day ever. And then you get free candy. So I mean, there’s nothing better than that.”

John Lewis, the recreational facilities manager for the city, says parents coming to the party is a great alternative for trick or treating.

“If people don’t actually like taking their little ones going outdoor trick or treating. So this is the place where they can all come trick or treat, have toys to play with all in one spot.”

He says the start of the season with the Halloween party is a great kickoff to the rest of the season.

“Got a lot of kids show up and a lot of costumes that look really cool and it’s just a really good environment and everyone just loves it.”

Kidsburg is located at 275 Stationary Place in Rexburg. For more information on kids burg you can find it here.

