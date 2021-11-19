DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) – A copy of the signed Kilgore Gold Exploration Project Decision is now available online for public review.

“We spent substantial time reviewing and addressing water quality concerns,” Dubois District Ranger Bill Davis said. “At the end of the day, we feel this decision allows Excellon to exercise their mineral rights, while providing additional environmental protection.”

Reports outlining impacts to resources such as water quality, plants, range, recreation, fisheries, etc. are all available online at the website location provided above. After considering the environmental effects described in the environmental assessment and specialist reports, the Dubois District Ranger determined the selected alternative will not have significant impacts on the quality of the human environment.

Excellon is still required to submit an operation plan prior to conducting any exploratory activities in the area. Per the decision, drilling can occur until December 15, pending weather conditions and the forest service’s approval of the operation plan.

Per the scoping process, the following changes are now incorporated into the Final EA analysis and Final Decision. A full list of best management practices is available for review in Appendix A of the EA available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/nfs/11558/www/nepa/114557_FSPLT3_5638538.pdf.

A new water drafting site for the Dog Bone Ridge Area was moved from Corral Creek to an off-forest water drafting site on Beaver Creek that is not known to contain Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout.

Additional monitoring sites were added to Dog Bone Ridge, with monitoring beginning in 2020.

Operators will use drilling fluids that are non-toxic, biodegradable and certified for use in drilling drinking water wells.

No drill holes are allowed within the Aquatic Impact Zones (AIZs)

Following exploration activities, Excellon is required to reclaim the area with a seed mixture in accordance with the rate and types prescribed by the forest botanist. New roads will be decommissioned and recontoured and restored with natural drainages. All project disturbance, including roads, are anticipated to be reclaimed by the end of the project unless Excellon formally requests an extension or new plan of operations. The Forest Service currently holds a reclamation bond from Excellon for the Proposed Plan of Operations partially implemented in 2019.

