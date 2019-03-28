Killer who spent 27 years in prison is murdered in his car in New York City

A convicted murderer who served 27 years in prison was assassinated Wednesday in broad daylight while sitting in his car in New York City, police say.

Franklin Bello, 48, was pulled over to the side of the road in Manhattan when a gunman approached him and fired off nine rounds, striking him at least five times in the chest, police told the New York Daily News.

“It was an easy job,” Jonathan Colon, who says he witnessed the attack, said to the newspaper. “[The victim] pulls over and the guy just walks up and pow! pow! pow!”

LEGENDARY NYC MAFIA BOSS CARMINE PERSICO DIES BEHIND BARS AT 85

Investigators say Bello rolled out of his car onto the sidewalk after being hit, but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the New York Post. No arrests have been made and the motive for the attack is unclear.

NEW YORK MOBSTER, WHO SERVED JAIL TIME AGE 100 BECAUSE HE DIDN’T RAT: ‘JESUS SUFFERED. HE DIDN’T SQUEAL ON NOBODY’

The gunman fled after the shooting. Police described him as Hispanic, in his 20s, wearing a black jacket and baseball cap.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police sources told the New York Daily News that Bello spent nearly three decades in prison after shooting and killing a 22-year-old man in Brooklyn in 1991, when he was 20 years old.

Bello was released in 2008 but served six more years in prison after being convicted in 2011 on drug-related felony charges, the newspaper added, noting that his street nickname of “Malon” is slang in Spanish for “badass.”

Fox News’ Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.