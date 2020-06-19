News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Employees at Eastern Idaho Community Partnership were evacuated from their building on Lincoln Road because of a fire in the Head Start kitchen.

The fire was on the stove when it started. An employee with an extinguisher helped put it out, said Jay Doman, CEO of EICAP.

The fire happened just before 12:30 p.m.

The building filled with smoke and was ventilated by firefighters before employees were allowed back in.

No one was harmed in the fire.