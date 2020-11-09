News

REXBURG, Id (KIFI/KIDK)

At 6:56pm, Madison Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at 128 N. 5200 W. in the Burton area of Rexburg. The homeowner was cooking bacon in her kitchen when she left for a few minutes to take care of a pet. When she returned she found the stove on fire.

She attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire grew. She evacuated her home and called 911.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene and found a rapidly growing room-and-contents fire. Offensive firefighting tactics were employed and the fire was quickly contained and then extinguished.

The kitchen area was a total loss, but the remaining structure and contents were saved.

Smoke damage was present throughout the rest of the home.

The loss is estimated to be near $50,000.

Madison Fire Department sent two engines, two water tenders, and two command vehicles.

Deputies from Madison County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance. There were 12 personnel working the fire scene.

“This is the fourth structure fire we have responded to this week,” said Troyce Miskin, Deputy Chief of Madison Fire Department. “Our thoughts are with this family and all those who have been displaced and affected because of each of these incidents.” Miskin further stated, “We are

very grateful the homeowner was not injured and that friends and neighbors have been quick to assist this family.

We appreciate our community and their willingness to help those in need.”

The cause of this fire is cooking related. No injuries were reported.