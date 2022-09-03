BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Given high temperatures and dry conditions, most of Idaho faces Very High fire danger. When heading out to camp and recreate in Idaho’s great outdoors, it’s important to know the fire risks, and to be prepared to be safe.

Both the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) hope this important message resonates with park visitors from Idaho and elsewhere.

To help reduce the risk of human caused wildfires starting in Idaho’s forests and state parks the agencies launched a new, an easy-to-use online fire restrictions finder tailored to Idaho’s state parks.

“We welcome visitors to the Gem State and want all to know that preventing human-caused wildfires is a top priority for Idaho and everyone’s responsibility,” Governor Brad Little said.

When visiting IDL’s fire restrictions webpage for state parks, www.idl.idaho.gov/know-before-you-go, a quick click on your favorite park provides up to date information about fire restrictions for that location. Parks also promotes Know Before You Go and fire restrictions on their website.

“Idaho’s State Parks encourages people to Know Before they Go, so they can recreate responsibly and, in a fire-safe way.” said Susan Buxton, Idaho Parks and Recreation’s director. “This partnership between Lands and Parks provides a great resource for those who enjoy Idaho’s parks, forestland and other recreational opportunities and want to do their part to protect our natural resources.”

The Know Before You Go webpage also explains Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions, clarifying what activities involving fire are allowed or prohibited during those stages.

“Humans tragically cause more than 80% of all wildfires nationwide,” IDL Director Dustin Miller said. “Fire restrictions are a powerful tool for helping prevent unwanted human-caused fires, but they only work if you Know Before You Go.”

Fire restrictions are established using statewide-approved guidelines following the criteria established in the interagency 2022 Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan.

When fire restrictions are in place, following them is required by law.

