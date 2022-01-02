RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- The cold of the Idaho winter is back, and while no one enjoys it, one company is hoping to make the winter season magical for everyone. The Labelle Lake Ice Palace is open and continuing to grow. Kira Martin the director of the Ice Palace says “It’s really cool, but we’re still growing, too, so every day that we have, it just gets bigger and bigger.”

Some of those plans include “we also have acoustic rooms that we’re working on their big dome rooms that are really acoustically really cool. You can like whisper in one part of it, and it echoes clear over to the other side.” Kira said.

During the day time they have sprinklers running to help the ice continue to grow and help the structure to keep its form. It took them six days to build this year’s ice palace in its current form. With some of the logs in the structure being close to 40 pounds in weight and some of the blocks in the structure being close to 80 pounds. With that amount of weight in the structure it won’t be leaving in a hurry.

At night they have reindeer and sleigh rides. This year the group behind the ice palace has added a new ride to the fun. “It’s called sleigh ride through the woods and you don’t get off. It’s a twelve minute ride and it goes through the woods and then it goes along the Snake River.” Kira says. She also added that on a clear night the moon can be seen reflected in Snake river.

They also have added some reindeer that can be pet by visitors to the palace. The palace is open Thursday from 5-9; Friday from 5-10 and Saturday from 4-10. It is located at 678 N 4212 E, Rigby, ID 83442.

They plan to be open until the final weekend of February 2022.

