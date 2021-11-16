RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – While there isn’t ice on the ground for the wonders of the Labelle Ice Palace, plans are well under way, and we can expect to see some new things this year at the palace. This year at the palace we will be able to see not only amazing structures but also many different winter characters will make an appearance.

Reindeer are going to be at the palace this year. Giving kids and adults a chance to see the animal up close and pet them as well. Other new attractions include more routes for Sleigh rides that are available. Along with the many other different attractions for patrons to all enjoy.

The plan for the shape of the palace is for the palace to be in the shape of the state of Idaho. With long tunnels for patrons to walk through. LED lights will be in the ice and light up the palace. The palace will also include a slide made completely out of ice for the kids and adults to enjoy.

“It’s such a fun environment and something awesome to do in the wintertime when there’s really not a lot to do when it’s cold, just dress warm at the time,” Ice Palace director Kira Martin said.

Tickets for the Ice Palace open Nov. 24 with the hope for them to open by Dec. 17.

