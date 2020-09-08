[embedded content]

(KIFI/KIDK) A potent northern cold front swept through Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming Monday evening.

Residents across the Snake River Plain reported numerous toppled trees, damaged sheds and outbuildings with the wind storm. Along with the winds, snow and rain showers arrived with the cold front.

The roof of the Beef Barn at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds was ripped off the structure, just 25 minutes before the start of the 4H Beef Show. There were no reported injuries.

Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power have reported numerous small and large power outages all throughout the region.

Wind gusts have been pushing over 60 MPH, with Idaho Falls airport still seeing a 62 MPH gust just before 10 p.m., Monday night. A High Wind Watch and Warning was issued days in advance by the National Weather Service.

Some of the strongest gusts were reported in the 70 MPH range. Aberdeen and Spencer automated weather stations, recorded a 71 MPH gust. Weather stations near the Monteview area, recorded a 73 MPH gust. The Taber weather station west of Blackfoot in Bingham County recorded a 69 MPH gust.

In a report leading up to the event, The National Weather Service Pocatello office, was concerned with the wind direction from this cold front. Normally, our strong winds originate from the southwest, this cold front had an unusual approach, with strong winds out of the north.

With dropping temperatures behind this front, a freeze warning has been issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 23 expected.

temperatures as low as 23 expected. WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Idaho Falls, Ammon,

Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony.

Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony. WHEN…from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday.

Wednesday. IMPACTS…Frost and

freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation

and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

