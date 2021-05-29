BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A new Department of Labor referral program will result in more customized matches between job seekers and Idaho employers.

Starting June 1, department workforce consultants will refer qualified unemployment insurance claimants to job openings posted on IdahoWorks, the state’s job search engine, during one-on-one meetings.

Claimants will be referred to the job openings based on their skills and experience, and they must apply to fill the vacancy within two business days to remain eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.

Workforce consultants will email or call the employers to confirm the claimant applied for the position and will ensure they are complying with unemployment insurance work-seeking requirements.

The referrals are part of a federal re-employment and eligibility interview designed to connect unemployment insurance claimants with the resources they need to return to work as quickly as possible. Workforce consultants provide job seekers with individualized feedback during the interview and help them develop a plan for a successful work search.

Employers throughout the state can use IdahoWorks to create, edit and manage an unlimited number of free job postings, search and save information on qualified candidates, promote their company through their profile, receive match alerts and referrals and reach local office staff for advice and support.

Idaho recently reinstated the unemployment insurance work search requirements that were temporarily lifted during the pandemic, meaning claimants must look for full-time employment.

Idaho will also discontinue all federal CARES Act unemployment assistance programs week ending June 19, 2021.

The post Labor Direct Job referral program begins June 1 appeared first on Local News 8.