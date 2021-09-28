CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – Challis and Wieppe are the two newest communities to be added to the Idaho Department of Labor’s roster of remote service delivery locations, effective Oct. 4.

The two new locations will increase the number of rural Idaho communities receiving direct access to the department’s employment services to 50.

Labor’s Orofino and Salmon offices will also transition to remote service delivery sites and will close Sept. 27. The mobile services locations open Oct. 4.

The department first expanded its reach to rural Idaho citizens when it initially rolled out its remote service delivery model in the summer and fall of 2019.

All mobile locations offer appointments, walk-in hours and access to the agency’s traditional employment services – resume writing, job applications, interview prep, access to job training and community resources, filing for unemployment insurance benefits and more.

Services available to businesses include help with job listings, employee recruitment, hiring events, employer seminars and access to job training programs.

Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said citizens without easy access to in-person Labor services are better served by this model.

“Our footprint is larger than ever as we expand into communities and increase public access to localized employment services,” Revier said. “Thanks to the many community organizations providing office space, we’re able to deliver face-to-face service to more Idahoans.”

Labor’s nine American Job Center offices – Post Falls, Lewiston, Caldwell, Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Sandpoint and Burley – continue to offer a full slate of employment services and are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department’s offices, mobile office locations, operating hours and contact information can be found online at labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory.

Locations and operating hours for the new mobile offices beginning Oct. 4:

Orofino

Orofino City Hall, 217 W. 1st Ave.

Monday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wieppe

Wieppe Discovery Center, 204 Wood St.

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Salmon

Lemhi County Economic Association

803 Monroe St., Rm. 119

Monday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Challis

Challis Public Library, 501 6th St.

Tuesday, noon to 3 p.m.

The post Labor expands its service delivery to Challis, Wieppe appeared first on Local News 8.