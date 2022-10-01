IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- It’s been a record year for the Ladies Shop Weekend in Downtown Idaho Falls.

As part of the weekend, shoppers were able to receive a passport with coupons to all the different Downtown stores. But, only the first 200 shoppers to Poppy and Pout were able to receive a goodie bag.

Catherine Smith, a representative from the Idaho Falls Downtown Development non-profit organization, says on Saturday the bags outside of Poppy and Pout went quicker than expected. “We were out of bags at 11:05, and yesterday we were out of bags at 11:15. We’ve had lines before; this year definitely, I mean, it’s unbelievable. We’re so grateful that people are as excited about Downtown as we are. And it’s wonderful to see people come out and be willing to stand in line on a Saturday to get a bag full of goodies from Downtown.”

She says part of this year’s large response to the event was in part thanks to social media. “Every year we see that it continues to grow. I think this year with, you know, wider social media presence, support from East Idaho moms, we’ve really hit it out of the ballpark getting people Downtown.”

Smith says she’s grateful for the big turnout. “It just translates into people finding the great shopping Downtown. You don’t have to go the mall. You don’t have to go to Target. You can get it all Downtown. So, it’s great.”

The shopping event is expected to return next year, and is set to be the first weekend in October.

The post Ladies Shop Weekend was a huge hit appeared first on Local News 8.