POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Some of southeast Idaho’s best musical talent has come together to present a spiritual program based on the final days of the life of Christ.

Members of the interfaith group hope to impact the lives of the community and the way their lives have changed while getting the performance ready.

Witness Music Southeast Idaho, a group of area musicians under the direction of Ann Marie Peterson will be performing Rob Garner’s “The Lamb of God,” a beautiful story of the final days of the life of Jesus Christ, his crucifixion and Resurrection.

Karen Dance, one of the vocalists in the production, says this experience had a profound impact on her life drawing her closer to her Savior.

The interfaith group has the talents of some of the most seasoned musical professionals in the area. Each one getting on themselves to participate in this choir he

It has been a true labor of love for over 150 members of our area from St. Anthony to McCammon who started practicing in January.

They have already done two performances in Rexburg. They will do an open dress rehearsal Thursday, April 7 at the Jensen concert Hall at 7:00 p.m. for the area youth. On April 8, they will do a concert at the Jensen Concert hall for everyone and then on Saturday, April 9 they will have two performances in Blackfoot at the Performing Arts Center, a matinee at 2:00 p.m. and an evening performance at 7:00 p.m.

All of the concerts are free and open to the public.

The post Lamb of God production comes to our area just in time for Easter appeared first on Local News 8.