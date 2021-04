BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Parts of some heavy machinery may need to be scrapped after it caught fire.

Both Ammon and Bonneville firefighters worked to save the landfill compactor.

The fire at the Bonneville County Landfill is out now.

Officials say no one was hurt.

