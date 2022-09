IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department says to avoid Pancheri Drive between S Capital Avenue and S Utah Avenue.

Officials are closing the eastbound lanes to address a gas leak in the area.

Please slow down and use caution.

The estimated time for the leak to be repaired is unknown at this time, but Intermountain Gas has been notified.

The post Lane closures on Pancheri due to gas leak appeared first on Local News 8.