IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two women were arrested after police found a large amount of drugs in their car.

Idaho State Police stopped the car on I-15 north around Idaho Falls on Sunday.

A search resulted in the discovery of almost 2,000 fentanyl pills valued at $55,000, methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded firearm.

The two women, Cyndie Chavez and Virginia Adams, were arrested and booked at Bonneville County Jail for the following charges: felony felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, misdemeanor violation of a protection order, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

One was also charged with misdemeanor providing false identity.

Two non-US Citizen males ages 20 and 43 were arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

This case in under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post Large amount of drugs found in Idaho Falls traffic stop appeared first on Local News 8.