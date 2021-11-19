KIFI Flames could be seen coming out of the Super T Transport building on N. Boulevard in Idaho Falls Friday morning. This picture was taken from our Idaho Falls Skycam.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A large fire is burning in a building at Super T Transport on N. Boulevard near US 20 in Idaho Falls.

Firefighters were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the building.

Smoke could be seen for many miles around the city.

The fire seems to be contained to the one building.

It’s unknown if anyone was in the building when the fire started.

This is a developing story and will update when we get more details.

