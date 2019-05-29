Large tornado touches down in Kansas City area

A tornado touched down in the vicinity of Kansas City, Kan., with significant damage reported west of the city on Tuesday, as the Midwest grapples with a slew of twisters that have wreaked havoc on several communities with no end in sight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a tornado emergency for the area as the storm was approaching Interstate 70 near the Kansas Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races. Officials in Kansas City said they received a report of a tornado just after 6 p.m. that was on a path toward Lawrence, a city of about 100,000 residents and home to the University of Kansas’ main campus.

The NWS advised residents to find shelter.

“The heart of KC is in this tornado warning! This is a dangerous situation. TAKE SHELTER NOW!” the NWS’ Kansas City office tweeted.

Major damage to homes was reported in Linwood, a 40-minute drive southwest of the city.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The NWS later expanded the tornado warning to include all of the Kansas City area, including the Missouri side of the city. The Kansas City International Airport moved passengers and workers into garage parking tunnels, the airport tweeted. By 7:45 p.m., everyone was being brought up from shelter.

The airfield was closed and flight delayed as crews were cleaning storm debris.

Tornado emergencies also were issued for parts of Wyandotte, Johnson and Leavenworth counties until 7:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Another tornado was spotted near Bonner Springs, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Kansas City tornado warning was lifted just after 7:30 p.m. The NWS warned people to “don’t let your guard down! Hail and strong winds are still possible, so stay inside and be prepared to take shelter if necessary.”

On Twitter, users posted photos and videos of the storm.

Tornadoes have been reported across eight states in recent days. Dozens of tornadoes have slammed the region in all, resulting in flooding and some deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.