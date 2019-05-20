Las Vegas man accused of killing wife with baseball bat: police

A man is accused of fatally bludgeoning his wife with a baseball bat at a Las Vegas apartment complex last Friday, police said.

Authorities responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. Friday from a boy in his “early teens,” who said his father had hit his mother with a baseball bat, police said.

Authorities found 37-year-old Slobodan Miljus lying on a bed next to his wife in a northwest Las Vegas apartment, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing a police report.

The woman reportedly had blunt force trauma wounds on her head and police found an aluminum baseball bat inside the apartment. She was pronounced at University Medical Center, the report said.

Miljus was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked in the Clark County Detention Center, according to a police report. The woman’s identity was not released.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters that authorities had responded to another domestic disturbance call involving the same couple earlier this year.