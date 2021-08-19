IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – United Way announced the concert set for Thursday, August 19 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

United Way said members of the band have been infected with COVID-19, and they believe the most responsible thing to do is cancel the last concert of the season.

“We hope they get better soon. We regret having to make this decision, our hope is that next year’s concert season will see the pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”

The post Last Live United concert canceled due to COVID-19 appeared first on Local News 8.