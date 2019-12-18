Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The last three victims funerals from the South Dakota plane crash have been scheduled.

According to Wood Funeral Home, services for Jim Hansen, Jake Hansen, and Houston Hansen will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center which is located at 3934 E 49th S.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations at the church.

Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.