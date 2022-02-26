IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

At 12:23 a.m. on Feb. 26, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a structure fire at Riverside Senior Housing, located at 450 J Street in Idaho Falls. It was reported that there were flames coming from a bottom apartment.

Due to the close proximity of fire station 1 on E Street, the battalion chief and ladder 1 arrived within three to four minutes of the dispatch call, followed by three engines and three ambulances. When firefighters arrived at the large two-story apartment complex, the fire had self-ventilated through the front window, and first responders were evacuating the occupants of the apartment complex. The displaced residents were provided temporary shelter inside IFPD vehicles.

At approximately 12:35 a.m., firefighters reported having most of the fire extinguished, keeping it from spreading throughout the housing complex. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas assisted with securing utilities.

A 65-year-old female was inside the apartment where the fire started. She was able to evacuate and was treated at the scene by IFFD ambulance personnel. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders. The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho and the Red Cross relocated the female to temporary housing. The other residents were able to safely return to the homes within an hour of the call.

The fire was accidentally caused by an oxygen tank igniting due to smoking material. The apartment is a complete loss, with damages estimated at $35K.

