Latest: Officials: Synagogue suspect had 50 unfired bullets

The Latest on a shooting at a Southern California synagogue (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old man suspected of opening fire in a Southern California synagogue was arrested with a tactical vest, helmet and 50 unfired bullets.

In the first hearing for John T. Earnest, prosecutors in San Diego said Tuesday that he fired eight to 10 rounds before his rifle jammed in the shooting Saturday at Chabad of Poway synagogue.

One woman was killed and three were injured, including the rabbi.

Earnest pleaded not guilty at the hearing, where didn’t show any emotion. He wore glasses and stood behind a glass panel, appearing to glance at public defender John O’Connell for guidance.

The judge denied bail, calling Earnest an extreme threat to public safety.