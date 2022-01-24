SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint missionaries are being moved out of Ukraine amid a drawdown of the US Embassy in Kyiv and worries about a potential Russian invasion.

Sam Penrod, a spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released the following statement Monday:

Due to ongoing uncertainty in Ukraine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily reassigning full-time missionaries assigned to both the Ukraine Dnipro and Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova missions to locations outside of Ukraine. The decision is made out of an abundance of caution, as some government embassies in Ukraine are preparing to move certain personnel and their family members. Many of these missionaries are being reassigned to missions in Europe, and a few missionaries who are approaching their planned release date will complete their missionary service and return home. Missionaries who have recently been called to Ukraine will receive a temporary assignment elsewhere. Some missionaries will serve in Moldova, which is away from any potential conflict areas. We pray for a peaceful resolution to the tensions in Ukraine and look forward to when the missionaries may return.

The post Latter-day Saint missionaries being moved out of Ukraine amid unrest with Russia appeared first on Local News 8.