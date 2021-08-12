SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked its members Thursday to help limit the spread of COVID-19 variants by wearing a mask when necessary and getting vaccinated against the virus.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the following message:

Dear Brothers and Sisters: We find ourselves fighting a war against the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants, an unrelenting pandemic. We want to do all we can to limit the spread of these viruses. We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population. To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible. To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective. We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders. Please know of our sincere love and great concern for all of God’s children. The First Presidency Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

