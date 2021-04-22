FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI)-After battling the Lavaside Fire into the night, the Bureau of Land Management reports the fire is now estimated at around 190 acres.

Fire activity had slowed Thursday morning, but activity is expected to pick up as winds increase into the afternoon.

The fire is estimated to be 25% contained, with full containment projected for Saturday at 6 p.m. It is burning in thick brush, cottonwood, and juniper along the Snake River.

There was some early threat to structures in the area, but BLM said none are threatened at this time.

Firefighting efforts are being challenged by thick stands of juniper, willow, and cottonwood vegetation.

A 20-person handcrew will be assigned to the fire this afternoon to assist with saw work and mop-up.

