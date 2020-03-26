Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson says he has no intention of carrying out enforcement of Governor Brad Little’s “stay-at-home” order.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Guiberson said he believes Chubbuck residents have been doing their part.

“Our officers are not going to be doing neighborhood checks, asking why people are out and where they are going,” said Guiberson. “You will also not be asked to demonstrate that your activities are essential, and we understand that many of you in our community perform essential functions on a daily basis. The goal here is to raise awareness, and to stay home if you don’t need to be out.

“The Chubbuck Police Department will not issue citations, or make arrests pertaining to this order, we view or role as one of education, and educating people on how to keep their family’s safe and more importantly to keep the community safe, especially the vulnerable and elderly.”

Oher law enforcement agencies are echoing that concern. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the Governor has not asked local law agencies to enforce the order and are asking the public not to call dispatch with questions about COVID-19 or the stay-at-home order.

Idaho Falls Police also issued a statement urging people to use the 911 line only for emergency calls. “We need to keep those lines open for Police, EMS and Fire emergencies, and our dispatchers do not have any additional information regarding your individual work situations.”