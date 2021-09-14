KIFI EMT's load person in ambulance after suspected DUI accident

KIFI Car crashes into Blackfoot Building

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office are breathing a sigh of relief as the extremely busy fair week has come to a close.

During fair week, officers see a huge increase in incidents, many of them fights or DUIs.

In one incident, the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s office and medical emergency personnel were called to an accident on Broadway and Judicial where a person suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a building. The person was taken by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Statistics released by the Blackfoot police department show officers responded to 316 calls for service.

47 were 911 initiated, 197 were calls to the non-emergency police number and 72 were officer initiated reports.

Police arrested 37 people, 9 felonies and 28 misdemeanors.

They seized 288 grams of drugs.

Officers responded to 28 vehicle accidents, two were injury accidents and two were hit and run accidents.

There were a total of 547 traffic stops including 4 DUI’s.

The post Law enforcement busy during Eastern Idaho State Fair appeared first on Local News 8.