A number of law enforcement officers are searching the home of Chad Daybell in Salem.

Neighbors said the police have been at the home since 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Rexburg police, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents are at the home.

Daybell lived in the home with his former wife, Tammy. She passed away in October.

The search is looking for evidence related to the case of the missing children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. They have been missing since September.

Their mother, Lori Vallow/Daybell, married Chad Daybell a short time after Tammy’s death.

Lori and Chad Daybell have refused to cooperate with police in determining the children’s welfare and location.

Tammy Daybell was found dead the home police are searching. At first, investigators thought she died of natural causes, but now think it could be suspicious. Her body was exhumed from the grave in Utah and the Fremont County Sheriff’s office is waiting for the autopsy results.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further details as they come available.