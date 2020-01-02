News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that will make hemp legal in the state. Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon says that will align Idaho with federal law. Hemp was banned nationally because of its relation to marijuana. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed for industrial hemp production nationwide. Each state was then in charge of its own regulation. Allowing industrial hemp to be farmed provides for a variety of products like textiles, rope, biodegradable plastic and the supplement CBD oil. Lawmakers begin meeting Monday. Previous attempts to legalize hemp have failed over concerns it could be used to hide marijuana.