BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who was censured after publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported being raped is being sued under the state’s public records act.

Attorney Erika Birch filed the lawsuit against Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings earlier this month.

Birch contends Giddings wrongly denied access to public records related to the ethics investigations against Giddings and Aaron von Ehlinger, the former lawmaker who is facing the rape charge.

Giddings didn’t respond to a request for comment but in a campaign email wrote that the records didn’t exist and called the case a nuisance lawsuit.

