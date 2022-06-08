BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — As gas prices rise along with the cost of pretty much everything else, two Democratic Idaho state lawmakers are asking Governor Brad Little to call a Special Legislative Session to address the issue.

Representative James Ruchti of Pocatello and Senator David Nelson of Moscow sent a letter to the governor Wednesday asking for a special session to consider a six month state gas tax holiday.

The lawmakers say relief at the pump would be 32 cents a gallon and say with the state projecting a $1.3 billion budget surplus.

The gas tax holiday is well with in the budget.

you can find the lawmakers full letter below.

