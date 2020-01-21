Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls State Senator Dave Lent (R) and State Representative Ilana Rubel (D) of Boise are introducing a plan to address criminal justice system reform in Idaho.

The “Clean Slate” bill would allow people who have committed non-violent, non-sexual offenses, and who have completed their sentence (including probation and parole) and who have gone at least 3 years without re-offending, to petition a court to have their public record sealed.

In a joint letter, the legislators pointed out that taxpayers are footing the bill every time a person is returned to jail.

“With the cost of our correctional system being second only to education in our state, it is time to consider different approaches to enable those who have paid their price to society move forward,” they said. “We need those with criminal records to succeed, not reoffend.”

Currently, if you were 18 or over at the time of an offense, everything on your record stays in public view in Idaho. Lent and Rubel said their legislation would better define when justice has been served and allow individuals to move on with their lives.

You can read their full statement here.