BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-State legislators have elected their leadership for the coming session.

House republicans elected Scott Bedke to a new term as Speaker of the House. He faced a challenge from Idaho Falls Representative Wendy Horman.

Republicans selected Mike Moyle as Majority Leader, Jason Monks as Assistant Majority Leader and Megan Blanksma as Caucus Chair.

“We are all honored to be able to lead such a strong group of conservatives in the Idaho House of Representatives,” said Speaker of the House Bedke. “This year has presented some incredible challenges, but we’re all confident we can continue to help Idaho recover with policies of smaller government, lower taxes, and personal responsibility.”

On the other side of the aisle, Ilana Rubel of Boise was elected House Minority Leader. Lauren Necochea of Boise was elected Assistant Minority Leader and Sally Toone of Gooding was elected Minority Caucus Chair.

In the upper chamber, Chuck Winder of Boise was elected Senate President Pro-Tem. Republican Kelly Anthon of Burley was named Majority Leader and Mark Harris of Soda Springs was elected Majority Caucus Chair.

Democrat Michelle Stennett of Ketchum was elected Minority Leader, while Grant Burgoyne of Boise was named Assistant Minority Leader and Janie Ward Engelking of Boise was named Minority Caucus Chair.

The first regular session of the 66th Idaho Legislature convenes on Monday, January 11, 2021.