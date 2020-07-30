Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are proposing legislation creating a liability shield for protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic and are asking Republican Gov. Brad Little to call the Legislature back into session to pass it.

A majority of House and Senate lawmakers on the Judiciary and Rules Working Group on Thursday voted for the plan, saying such a law is needed to protect government entities and private businesses.

Some lawmakers opposed to the legislation say a liability shield will remove incentives for businesses and government to take precautions.

Little is the only one who can call the part-time Legislature back into session.