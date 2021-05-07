BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A lawsuit challenging Idaho’s new law making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court.

A group that has had ballot initiative success and another comprised of attorneys committed to defending Idaho’s Constitution filed the lawsuit Friday against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution say the new law violates the state’s constitution because it makes the ballot initiative process impossible.

The groups are seeking an injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the law. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says the office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

You can view the full petition HERE.

