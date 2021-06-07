SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes to upcoming general conferences of the Church, which are held each April and October.

Beginning with October’s general conference and continuing thereafter, the Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued. Previously, a Saturday evening session was held for women (in October) and priesthood holders (in April). This change is being made because all sessions of general conference are now available to anyone who desires to watch or listen.

For the October 2021 general conference (to be held October 2–3), conference proceedings will originate from the Conference Center auditorium in Salt Lake City. Once again, the Conference Center will be closed to the public.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

General conference is an opportunity for Church members and friends worldwide to receive messages about the Savior Jesus Christ from living prophets and apostles through ever-expanding technologies.

The post LDS Church announces changes to General Conference appeared first on Local News 8.