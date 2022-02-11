SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared the following letter about the April 2022 general conference with Church members around the world on February 11, 2022.

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

We are pleased to announce the upcoming 192nd Annual General Conference. The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other General Authorities and General Officers of the Church will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

We invite all women and young women (including those who turn 12 in 2022) to participate in a “Women’s Session of General Conference,” which will be held the evening of Saturday, April 2. General sessions for all individuals, families, and friends will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3.

The conference will be broadcast on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and other media. In-person attendance at the general conference sessions will be limited due to the extensive construction taking place on and around Temple Square; however, a limited number of tickets will be distributed to stakes and districts in the United States and Canada. Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.

General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as living prophets and other general Church leaders give counsel and direction. We encourage members to listen to, study, and apply the counsel given. The general conference messages will be published on the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

Sincerely yours,

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring