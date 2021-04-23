SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is encouraging missionaries across the globe to be vaccinated against the coronavirus but is not requiring it.

The Church’s Missionary Department released a message Friday, asking full-time missionaries to “safeguard themselves and others.”

The release said those who choose not to be immunized will be assigned to a mission in their home country.

Young U.S. missionaries planning to travel outside the country on or after Aug. 1 should be vaccinated before the leave, the release stated. Older senior missionaries may go after they have been vaccinated.

In January, the Church released a statement encouraging members, employees and missionaries to be “good global citizens” by getting inoculated.

