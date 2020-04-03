Top Stories

SALT LAKE CITY (KIFI/KIDK) – The 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be unlike any prior conference in the history of the Church.

For the first time in more than 70 years, the conference this weekend on April 4 and April 5 will be delivered without an in-person audience.

It will be digital-only.

Each of the five sessions (three Saturday, two Sunday) will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square.

The First Presidency will preside at and conduct those sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray will attend.

The music for the conference has been prerecorded.

“Leading up to each general conference, Church leaders spend many hours preparing messages of hope and encouragement — all founded on the gospel of Jesus Christ. Their sermons, as well as the music from The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, are for the whole world.

Regardless of religious affiliation (or lack thereof), all are invited to make the April 2020 general conference a part of their search for hope in these uncertain times. Messages of truth and inspiration will be center stage.”

How to Watch

Because of the digital-only nature of this conference, the Church is doing all it can to make the live sessions accessible to as many people as possible. Latter-day Saints around the world will watch or listen live to general conference in 33 languages. Streams in 55 additional languages will be published as soon as possible afterward. Three sessions will take place Saturday (at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.), and two more will be held Sunday (at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.). All start times are Mountain Daylight Time. Here’s how to watch and listen live:

Video

Watch live on KIFI Local News 8.

Use broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org to stream the general conference live in 33 languages. Closed captions are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese by selecting the CC button on the media player.

Visit the Church’s YouTube channel to watch live in 12 languages: English (including closed-captioned), Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean and ASL.

Download the Latter-day Saints Channel app on your iOS or Android device. Audio is available in Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan. Closed captions are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

