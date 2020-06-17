Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jeffrey R. Holland, a leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said Wednesday in a statement the 79-year-old was tested and does not have COVID-19.

He says more diagnostic studies were being done to determine what’s wrong with Holland, who was admitted to the hospital last week after feeling ill for several days.

Holland has served since 1994 on a top governing panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which sits below the church president and his two top counselors and helps set church policy.