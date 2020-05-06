Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson addressed the efforts to resume religious practice and worship in meetinghouses and temples worldwide in a video Wednesday.

“As we cautiously move forward to a more normal way of life, Church leaders will continue to monitor information and determine how soon we way again gather in our meetinghouses and temples in various locations,” he said.

President Nelson said step-by-step measures will be communicated to make sure it is safe to gather and revisit Church-sponsored activities.

Readjustments in missionary service are currently underway.

“I love you, dear brothers and sisters, and assure you that wonderful days are ahead.”

You can watch his video above.