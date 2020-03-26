Coronavirus Coverage

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all temple activity due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following letter March 25, 2020, to Latter-day Saints everywhere.

Dear Brothers and Sisters, After careful and prayerful consideration, and with a desire to be responsible global citizens, we have decided to suspend all temple activity Churchwide at the end of the day on March 25, 2020. This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen. Please be assured of our sincere love and appreciation for your devotion and faith. Sincerely, The First Presidency

