BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) – Russell M. Nelson, prophet and president of the Church made the announcement Sunday afternoon that a Temple will be built in Burley, Idaho.

President Nelson made his remarks during the virtual-only session of the 191st Annual General Conference broadcast from Salt Lake City’s Temple Square. The worldwide membership of the Church gathers every six months for General Conference to hear inspirational talks and music from leaders of the Church.

No timeline was announced when construction will begin or the exact location.

The Temple in Burley will be the seventh in Idaho for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A total of 20 new Temples were announced to be built.

