IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After careful consideration, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will permanently close the cafeterias inside its temples in early 2022.

“We are grateful for the dedication of Church members and employees who have assisted in the operation of temple cafeterias for many years,” says an email sent on Friday to Latter-day Saints who serve in the 24 temples with cafeterias.

The Church said the move comes to simplify temple operations.

Cafeterias that are currently closed due to the pandemic will not reopen.

The Guayaquil Ecuador and Hamilton New Zealand Temples will require a longer transition period.

The post LDS Temple cafeterias will permanently close in early 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.